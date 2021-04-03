Miami Open: Muguruza: “I have learned to handle emotions better during a match”

Garbie muguruza, who on Thursday began his participation in the WTA 1000 in Miami, acknowledged that having recently won in Dubai has accentuated his motivation and recognized that with the experience acquired in his career he has learned to better manage his emotions during a match.

“With” age and experience I have learned to better manage emotions during a match; for instance, despite having lost a serve, the match is not over“, said the Spanish tennis player.” When one is angry or overexcited, it is difficult to see clearly. I’m learning to be more composed and calm, “she pointed out.

Garbie Muguruza pointed out that having recently won in Dubai It allows to arrive “more motivated” to the Miami Open than to start in the match against the Chinese Xinyu Wang, second round. “A victory always helps,” said the Spanish woman at a press conference, currently thirteenth in the world rankings.

The Spanish player highlighted “the special energy” that the WTA 1000 in Miami has, one of the first important competitions in which she participated at the beginning of her career and where never, however, has he made it past the round of 16.

A special tournament

“For me, Miami is always an important tournament and it will always be worth getting on a plane and coming to play. The energy that is felt here with the Latin American fans makes it very special to me. “, he stressed.

You confess that you have a special affection for the historic venue of this tournament until 2018, the center of Drandon Park, in Cayo Vizcano.

“Playing in Cayo Vizcano will always be a special place for me because that’s when I received an invitation ten years ago and it went very well, “he pointed out.

The new venue at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, is also to his liking and the fast track of the tournament venue he likes, although the surface is an aspect that he does not analyze much when playing, nor does he the winds that these days are registered in South Florida.

It is true that I feel that I have played a lot already this season, that I have many games on my shoulders, but it is something positive, I am happy and wanting to play

Unlike other professionals who chose this year not to be part of the tournament, especially in men’s singles, the last of them Andy Murray, the Spanish said that in her case she did not plan to ignore the Miami appointment. Neither because of the covid-19 pandemic nor to better prepare for large tournaments.

“If I thought like that, there aren’t many tournaments to play then“, said the Spanish, twelfth seed and exempt in the initial section in the Miami competition.

“It is true that I feel that I have played a lot already this season, that I have many games on my shoulders, but it is something positive, I am happy and wanting to play,” she added.

Enjoy the city

In his opinion, the fact that this year the Indian Wells was not held in California (USA), usually the stop prior to the Miami tournament, has not made a major difference in terms of preparation, and he added that has come with some advance “to enjoy the city” and meet with family and friends.

He stressed that for a couple of years he has observed a great variety of “very good players” on the circuit and that the top 40 “is much more even”.

So far I have played on very fast tracks and you have to take the initiative. It is a very game aspect that I have been working on since last year.

“Any player is dangerous,” he stressed, noting that “different champions” are seen almost every week.

In her case, she said she is happy with her game and how she is improving.

“It is true that the rest is working for me. I feel like I am in a better position and can have a strategy. So far I have played on very fast tracks and you have to take the initiative. It’s a very game aspect that I’ve been working on since last year, “he said.

Reiter that he always keeps the goal of winning a Grand Slam tournament, for which he prepares tournaments such as Dubai or Miami, but at the same time he confessed that is “looking forward to going to Latin America”, where the energy is different and the people are “more active and cheerful”.

The China Xinyu Wang, a guest of the organization, won the Swede on Tuesday Rebecca peterson (6-2 and 6-2) and became Muguruza’s first rival in the Miami tournament.

It will be the second confrontation between Muguruza and Xinyu Wang. The only one so far was in Shenzhen last year and It ended with the victory of the Spanish player in three sets (3-6, 6-3 and 6-0).

After winning in Dubai, Muguruza has raised his career successes to eight and was a finalist in Qatar and Melbourne this 2021.