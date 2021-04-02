Miami Open: Medvedev to be Roberto Bautista’s rival in the Miami quarters

Updated 03/31/2021 – 00:13

Daniil Medvedev to be Roberto Bautista’s rival for a place in the semifinals of the Miami Masters 1000. The Russian, this year’s winner of the Marseille tournament, in addition to the ATP Cup teaming up with Rublev and Karatsev, defeated American Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals 6-4, 6-3, in 89 minutes.

The number 58 in the world endured the exchange during the first part of the match, until the tenth game, which was the first set for Medvedev as he took advantage of the first set ball he had, the second break option of the match. Bleeding from the right knee, in which he had to be treated, the world number 2 added itch to his triumph.

More difficult seemed to put it the one of Maryland in the second sleeve, when in the third game he took advantage of the first break ball to get ahead. The joy lasted barely five minutes. With his serve he was only able to score one point in that game, Medvedev returned the breakage and stomach pains, perhaps because of the extreme temperature -26 degrees and 80 percent humidity-, they began to make it difficult for the American to breathe, who needed attention. medical.

Although he overcame, he messed up two break balls for 3-4 and continued to battle, in the first option, the Russian shot to 5-3 and ended up giving up.

Baptist, in the historical

It will be the third time that Russian and Spanish have seen each other. On the other two occasions, on hard surface, the victory smiled on Bautista, who won at Chenai, in 2017, 6-3 and 6-4, and later on the tracks of Flushing Meadow, which hosted the transfer of the Cincinnatti tournament. , by 1-6, 6-4 and 6-3.

It was Medvedev’s 16th win of the season., a course in which he has only lost two games, the Australian Open final with Djokovic and the first round in Rotterdam, where he was surprised by the Serbian Dusan Lajovic. The elimination of Tiafoe, together with that of Isner and Fritz, left American tennis to the fate of what happened to Sebastian Korda, who was playing against little Schwartzman.