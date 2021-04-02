Miami Open: Konjuh, 338th in the ranking, defeats the Roland Garros champion

Updated 03/27/2021 – 20:12

The croatian Ana Konjuh, 338 of the female ranking, left the Miami WTA 1000 without the Roland Garros champion, the Polish Iga Swiatek, fifteenth favorite, which he beat 6-4, 2-6 and 6-2.

Konjuh, whose career is summarized in the Nottingham degree achieved in the 2015. and in the Auckland final two years later, he beat Swiatek who straightened the match in the second set but fell in the final set to lose after two hours and fifteen minutes of play.

The 23-year-old tennis player from Dubrovnik will face Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in the round of 16 that advanced from the third round thanks to the non-appearance of the Romanian Simona Halep, injured.

Barty reaches eighth on the fast track

Meanwhile, chastened by the hardships she suffered against Slovak Kristina Kucova in the second round, who won in three sets after saving two match points, world number one and current champion Ashley Barty, rushed to settle his duel with the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko (6-3 and 6-2) to reach the eighth in Miami.

The Australian, who this year has already conquered the Melbourne tournament to raise her list of trophies to nine, which includes Roland Garros and last year’s WTA Finals, took 71 minutes to beat Ostapenko, whom she had already beaten in two of the three previous clashes.

The Latvian, who conquered Roland Garros in 2017, tried to react in the second set, when she was 2-0, but the Australian won six games in a row to win the heat and close the win.

Barty, current champion in Miami, will face in the second round with the winner of the clash between Germany’s Angelique Kerber and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka