Miami Open: Jannik Sinner has choked on Bautista

In a very equal match, Roberto Bautista prolonged one more year the bad streak of Spanish tennis at the Masters 1000 in Miami. Nadal, Ferrer, Moy and Bruguera did not succeed. Neither did he. The one from Castelln lost in the first semifinal against Italian Jannik Sinner by 5-7, 6-4 and 6-4. His rival will come out of the clash between the Russian Rublev and the Polish Hurcakz.

Bautista caught Sinner cold, in the first game of the match. The advantage was countered by the 19-year-old Italian of the New Generation, to equal three, after a break that he achieved in blank. The break made the rival who had beaten him this year in Dubai grow, until after the 5-5, Bautista again took advantage of the opponent’s unforced errors to get ahead and consummate the first set in the next game with an ace. (7-5).

The answer

Sinner, 1.88, still muscular, It was the first time he had seen himself in a semi-final of this size (at the Masters 1000 he had not passed the third round), he did not shrink from the stage. From the first ball of the second heat he confronted Bautista with hard blows, good volleys and a very physical tennis, which demanded the maximum from the Castelln tennis player. He wasted four breaking balls with 3-3, which made the opponent grow, who in the last game of the second set was in the opposite situation. In the second he caught a good rest and Bautista’s drop did not go beyond the net (6-4).

Started planning the ghost of the sixteenth from a month ago in the Emirates. Sinner had then won 7-5 the third set. Although Bautista did not speculate and went up from the start, he broke for 2-1, Sinner also gave it back to the first, also in white, to tie at three. The party stayed for a detail. Bautista had minimal doubts in the tenth game, he went 0-40, and the Italian redhead did not give him half his life.