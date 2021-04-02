Miami Open: Jack Draper collapses in the middle of the Miami Masters 1,000 game

Updated 03/26/2021 – 10:57

Jack Draper, the young British tennis player, had an unexpected debut at the Masters 1,000 in Miami. The world number 316 was facing Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin when he suddenly fainted on the track due to intense hot and humid conditions.

Shortly before, Draper had already shown signs of dehydration and exhaustion. Doctors took his temperature and blood pressure. They determined that he was in a position to continue with the meeting.

Draper did not improve until he fell to the court after trying to return one of Kukushkin’s balls with a two-handed backhand.. “I started to feel my body more when I was treated at break. I decided to continue because I didn’t feel that weak. At the last point I didn’t really collapse. In fact, I tripped because I was starting to feel really dizzy,” Draper explained.