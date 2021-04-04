Miami Open: Hurkacz defeats Sinner and places Poland in the Miami Open list of honors

Updated 04/04/2021 – 20:54

Hubert Hurkacz has definitely exploded at 24 years old. The natural tennis player from Wroclaw has become the first Pole to register his name at the Miami Open after defeating the promising Jannik Sinner 7-6 (4), 6-4.

The Italian, with a meteoric career at 19, He was the youngest finalist in a Masters 1,000 since Rafael Nadal won the Madrid TMS in 2005. Hurkacz is the 68th winner in the category.

Sinner always follows the same script and goes from less to more in games. That circumstance happened again in the final. He started 3-0 down and, in a seen and not seen, signed the tables on the scoreboard. Ricardo Piatti’s pupil even served in the twelfth game to score the opening set.

The greater experience of his adversary caused him to lose his serve on target. He later paid for it by yielding sudden death to a Hurkacz who had been reborn from nothing.

If Jannik wanted to win he knew he had to come back as he did in previous rounds against Karen Khachanov and Roberto Bautista. Despite his youth and immense future, the Italian had no strength left and he sank.

A break from the new champion in the first game of the continuation accelerated the outcome. The score soared to 4-0. Sinner came to tighten it until 4-3.

Hurkacz, who resides in Florida, feels especially good playing on American soil where he feels at home. It is no coincidence that his three professional crowns have arrived in the United States.

Winston-Salem (2019) and Delray Beach (2021) have been joined by Miami. He thus becomes the first player outside the ‘top30’ to add a Masters 1,000 since Thomas Enqvist beat Ivan Ljubicic in Paris-Bercy 2005. This Monday, Hubert will have the best ranking of his career, going from position 37 to position 16 , immediately behind Pablo Carreño.