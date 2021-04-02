Miami Open: Garbie Muguruza is still the tennis player of 2021

Updated 03/29/2021 – 00:17

At the third match point, Garbie Muguruza he got into the knockout stages of the Miami Tournament. The Spaniard born in Venezuela had to come back against the Russian Anna Kalinskaya, whom she ended up winning 4-6, 6-3 and 6-4.

Muguruza had a hard time getting into the game, especially with the second serve, during the first round in which he could not make a single break -and only had one option-, and then improved significantly in the second. The Spaniard, who has already won 20 this season on the WTA Tour, will now face the winner of the match between Canadian Bianca Andreescu and American Amanda Anisimova.

In the round of 16 Sara Sorribes also slipped in, who also needed the third set to seal her pass.