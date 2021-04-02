Miami Open: Garbie Muguruza advances in the Miami Open and Badosa falls

Updated 03/26/2021 – 17:18

Garbie muguruza has started its journey in the Miami Open with a win for 6-4 and 6-1 in front of the china Xinyu Wang, 19 years old and invited to the tournament.

The Spanish did not have a first simple set against the player 150 of the WTA ranking, but in the second set the Chinese fell apart and missed his first serve, to comfortably award victory to Garbie, who was formidable. Muguruza will face in the third round (she was exempt from the first) the winner of the match between the Croatian Petra Martic and Anna Kalnskaya. If it happens, the winner of two Grand Slam will reach the round of 16, her top to date in Miami.

Caracas is showing that something has changed after a good start to the season. The Spanish, twelfth favorite in Miami, has returned to the competition after her brilliant tour of the Middle East, where she reached the Doha end and took the title of the WTA 1,000 from Dubi.

“When you’re angry or overexcited, it’s hard to see clearly. I’m learning to be more composed and calm.”Garbie explained before the start of the Florida tournament. From the hand of Conchita Martnez, Muguruza is getting her best version again.

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa yielded in three sets to Tunisian Ons Jabeur (7-6 (6), 5-7 and 7-5) . In men, Roberto Bautista passed to sixteenth, by default.