Miami Open: Chinese promise Xinyu Wang, Muguruza’s first rival at the Miami Open

Updated 03/23/2021 – 20:14

The hopes of Chinese tennis are pinned on one name above all: Xinyu Wang. The promising career of the tennis player has not gone unnoticed by the organization of the WTA 1,000 in Miami who awarded him an invitation to the main draw.

Wang, who has just lost in the knockout stages of Saint Petersburg against Svetlana Kuznetsova, debuted this Tuesday with a victory over Rebecca Peterson 6-2 and 6-2. The prize for this result is that the 19-year-old and in position 150 on the lists will be Garbie Muguruza’s first rival, exempt from the initial round.

The Spanish twelfth favorite, returns to the official competition after her brilliant tour of the Middle East where she reached the final in Doha and the title of Dubi. Garbie has mathematical options to return to the world ‘top10’ in Miami.

The champion of two greats is the player who has won the most matches in 2021 with a total of 18. That has earned him the second place in the Race that gives ticket to the Shenzhen Masters, only behind Naomi Osaka.

Bolsava passes the preview

Aliona Bolsava has joined Muguruza, Sara Sorribes and Paula Badosa as a member of the ‘Armada’ in the fray. The Spaniard has brilliantly passed the preliminary phase after leaving Kirsten Fllipkens by 6-4 and 6-3.