Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz falls two points away from his first Masters 1,000 victory

Updated 03/25/2021 – 08:01

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image who already has his first ATP victory (Ro de Janeiro against Albert Ramos), his first win against a ‘top15’ (David Goffin, Great Ocean Road Open) and his first match won in ‘Grand Slam’ (Botic Van de Zandschulp), He was looking at the Miami Open to debut his locker in Masters 1,000.

The Murcian was two points away from achieving it. He had come back a set and dominated 5-4 and 15-30 the rest in the tenth game of the tiebreaker.. In fact, it would have been the first comeback that the circuit had signed outside of challengers and futures. Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori knew how to react and close a score of 6-4, 2-6 and 7-5.

Alcaraz, 17, who had received an invitation from the organization, will have many more opportunities to enter TMS category tournaments and to take revenge with Ruusuvuori. Not surprisingly, the Finn is 21 years old and trains at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor.

Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil has two ‘wild cards’ on his clay court roadmap: Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell and Mutua Madrid Open. Ruusuvuori’s adventure in Miami will continue against Alexander Zverev, who has just won the Acapulco Open 500 crown.