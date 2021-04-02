Miami Open: Bautista – Sinner: schedule and where to watch the Miami Masters semifinal on TV today

Updated 04/02/2021 – 12:09

Roberto Bautista continues to claim that Spanish tennis is much more than Rafael Nadal. The number 12 in the world ranking seeks this Friday to get into the final of the Master 1,000 in Miami, after defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev, the world number 2, 6-4 and 6-2.

Starting at 19.00 Spanish time, Roberto Bautista will face Italian Jannik Sinner in the first semifinal of the Miami tournament, in one of the great matches of the day with two of the best players on hard court.

Already in night session, from 01.00 Spanish time, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz They will star in another real match to decide who will be the other finalist of the tournament.

Where to watch the semifinals of the Miami tournament on television

In Spain, the matches can be followed through Movistar Deportes and also on #Vamos.

Bautista will look to Sinner for another Spanish final in Miami, a tournament that is nevertheless unsuccessful for national tennis. Miami has seven Spanish finalists in its history, but none have managed to win the tournament.