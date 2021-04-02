Miami Open: Bautista looks to Sinner for another Spanish final in Miami … whose title resists

Roberto Bautista continues to claim that there is life in Spanish tennis beyond Rafael Nadal. The second Spanish racket, number 12 in the world ranking, will fight this Friday (from 7:00 p.m.) to get into the final of the Master 1,000 in Miami, after beating Russian Daniil Medvedev, the world number 2, by 6-4 and 6-2.

I will do it before Italian Jannik Sinner, whom he already faced, with defeat, last month in Dubai. He could win the first major tournament of his career and the first in the last nine years – since David Ferrer at the 1,000 Masters in Paris – to win a Spaniard away from Nadal’s mammoth career. In his favor he plays that whatever the outcome in the quarterfinals that were completed this morning, the rest of the rivals also have no experience in these matches: there will be a first Masters 1,000 winner this Saturday.

In a tournament that was marked by the absence of the Big Three and other reference rackets, Bautista, sure in the first services, has displayed remarkable tennis on the courts of South Florida in the two games he has had to play. To face Medvedev, he had to sweat through three sets against Struff and Isner, in meteorological conditions that have been very harsh for this stage of the season.

Now he faces Sinner, whom he respects for past experience. “We are facing one of the best players in the world and it will be a very difficult game. I hope I can continue to maintain the rhythm of games that I have had so far because in Dubai the score was very even,” said the Castelln tennis player.

The leg speed of the second Spanish racket is also being another strong point in Miami, the great one that is won for Spanish tennis: seven finalists, zero titles.