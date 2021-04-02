Miami Open: Bautista knocks down Medvedev and is in Miami semifinals

Updated 04/01/2021 – 07:30

Spanish Roberto Bautista beat the top seed, Russian Daniil Medvedev, to reach the Miami Masters 1000 semifinals after sealing a win for 4-6 and 2-6, after one hour and thirty-three minutes of the game.

The Spanish player, seventh seeded, caused the Muscovite player’s third defeat of the season, 25, winner this year in Marseille and that, among his ten titles, the ATP finals and three Masters 1000 stand out.

Roberto Bautista has taken the measure of number two in the world, a finalist this year at the Australian Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. It was his second assault on a big one. In 2019 he lost the US Open to Rafael Nadal.

The Spanish player He aspires in Miami to the tenth title of his career and the first since winning in Doha in 2019.

Bautista: “In my head is not the Top 10, good tennis fills me”

In 2021 he has been a finalist in Doha and Montpellier, but the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and the Belgian David Goffin, respectively, separated him from success.

Baptist play in the semifinals against the Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Kazakh Alexander Bublik in two sets by 7-6 (5) and 6-4.