Miami Open: Bautista enters the rag of a provocateur in Miami: “Shut your p … mouth and let me play tennis”

Updated 03/30/2021 – 19:35

The attitude of a spectator, a professional provocateur, unhinged Roberto Bautista in the round of 16 of the Master 1,000 in Miami, to the point that the Spaniard went to him, challenging him to come down to the track, after that he celebrated mistakes as if they were successes of John Isner, the rival of the Spanish. The incident did not prevent the Spaniard from winning the match and getting into the quarterfinals.

The episode came 5-4 in favor of Isner in the second set., where Bautista, who had saved three breaking balls, tired of the gestures of the fan, who was a repeat offender because he had already tied up the Canadian Shapovalov against Ivashka in the second round, faced him from the track. “Shut your p … mouth now, let me play tennis, h … Gil ….”, he said. These types of incidents are usually solved with a financial fine. The chair umpire said he understood his attitude, but reproached Bautista for his behavior. At the same time he invited the agitator to leave the track.

To the opponent’s clubs, the typical Isner game, 23 aces, Bautista resisted and recovered to prevail by 6-3, 4-6 and 7-6 (7), in two hours and 18 minutes and advance to the quarterfinals of the Florida tournament, where he had always collided with the American in quarters. Bautista finished off on the second match point and now the winner of Medvedev-Tiafoe awaits him.

The Greek Tsitsipas, who also went to all three rounds to win 6-3, 3-6 and 6-1. The Italian SInner also passed the round (6-3, 6-2 to Ruusuvuori.