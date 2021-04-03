Miami Open: Barty wins by Andreescu’s retirement and defends WTA crown and scepter in Miami

Updated 04/03/2021 – 20:15

Ashley barty arrived in Miami after a 50 hour drive from Australia. He had not played a tournament since Adelaide in February. I was playing with the pressure of having to defend the last title in the category 1,000 contest and the WTA title that Naomi Osaka was chasing..

Barty, at 24, chain 12 victories in Miami after ending this Saturday with the resistance of Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 4-0 and retired due to a sprained ankle. It is his tenth winding as a professional.

The Canadian, the executioner of Garbie Muguruza in the round of 16 and Sara Sorribes in the quarterfinals, had no option against a much superior opponent from the first exchange. And it is that the first favorite of the box began with a favorable 3-0.

Andreescu, a true champion of the US Open in 2019, reacted with two games in a row. He pulled out to sign the tables for three, but Barty closed the door on him with a teacher.

The initial set was scored and started with a break in the continuation thanks to two double faults by Bianca. Then came a sprained ankle that forced her to leave in tears..

Ashley is signed up for the Charleston WTA next week. Now it is necessary to see if he finally attends the appointment or decides to rest to prepare for the European clay court tour that ends at Roland Garros (May 23 to June 5), an event that he already won in the 2019 edition.

At the moment, she has become the second tennis player capable of adding two titles this season. In early February, he had beaten Muguruza in the final of the Yarra Valley Classic. Before she had done it Daria Kasatkina.

In a world of players who exceed 1.80 meters, Barty excels with her 1.66. Nobody has his intelligence and his hand playing on a tennis court.