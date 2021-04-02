Miami Open: Andrey Rublev again presents his candidacy for superstar in Miami

Andrey Rublev, the tennis player who loves cats, He is disheveled, never better said. The Russian completed the semifinals of the Master 1,000 in Miami, in which the Spaniard Roberto Bautista finds himself, defeating the American Sebastian Korda 7-5 and 7-6 (7) closing the twentieth victory so far this year. It is the dominator in this long section. He has three more than his compatriot Medvedev.

The player with the most titles after confinement, five including the ATP Cup, will face the Pole Hubert Hurkcaz, who previously had even more headed the Florida tournament by eliminating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (2-6, 6-3 and 6-4) in three sets, completing for the third time in the history of the tournament only European semifinals.

Staying true to its statistics, In a game that was interrupted by the rain – strange image to see tennis players holding their own umbrellas – and Korda was somewhat weakened by physical problems in one leg, Rublev made good the maximum of his high percentage of victories if he wins the first set since 2020 (96.4). After wasting three with 5-4 he did not miss the fourth to close the sleeve.

In the second set, after shooting the Russian 5-2, a break by the American son of the mythical Petr, the tie break was reached and a double fault by Korda with 7-7 in sudden death made things easier.