Tomorrow Sunday we will shelve the Miami Open 2021 with the men’s individual final, arranged from 7:00 p.m. Spanish time. In it, two players outside the top30 will face each other, Jannik Sinner and Hubert hurkacz, resulting in a new Masters 1000 champion. The match can be followed through Movistar, TennisTV and ESPN in Latin America. Who do you see with more options to raise the glass?