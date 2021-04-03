Miami Open 2021. Final analysis Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz

It was a Miami Open special, different and, also somewhat decaffeinated, taking into account the absence of the ‘Big 3’ full. But that fact has opened other doors for us where we can focus our attention. Without going any further, the most attractive is that this tournament is going to leave us a new Masters 1000 champion. Another news that this Miami Open 2021 has left us is that the ‘Next Gen’ has been under pressure, and has not been able to meet the expectations that had been generated around the Medvedev, Zverev and Tsitsipas shift. With this, the final we have left is: Jannick Sinner against Hubert hurkacz.

Apart from having a new winner of Masters 1000, you can add a new nationality to the list of champions in this 36th edition of the Miami Open, as no Poles or Italians have ever won this tournament. The Americans, with 15 titles, the ones that have been crowned here the most times.

Regularity has paid off

From there, with all this context, the most regular of the tournament, Sinner and Hurkacz, have been those who have been planted in the grand final and those who will have the opportunity to win their first Masters 1000 title. tennis players who are in different stages of their careers. The 19-year-old Italian is just beginning his third season as a professional, but he is undoubtedly one of the greatest talents on the tennis scene current. With two finals behind him, both ATP 250 and both won, Sinner faces the most important match of his career. The Polish (24 years old), for his part, has already had more tour on the circuit, but that does not change that this Sunday is also the most important appointment of his career. Hurkacz also had the opportunity to play two finals, with exactly the same balance as his opponent: both were ATP 250 and both were settled in his favor.

His ways to the end

Jannik Sinner started playing from the second round, as being seeded exempted him from playing the first round. After a comfortable victory against Hugo Gaston, in the third round he achieved an epic comeback as well as surprising against Khachanov. Many of us saw the Italian outside because he was not feeling well, he made gestures of being very physically depleted and even so he was able to turn a match of almost three hours. From there, he eliminated Ruusuvuori and Bublik to stand in the semifinal before Baptist. Combining mistakes and successes, the Italian was also able to turn it around to get into the grand final. Hubert Hurkacz has not had an easy path either. He reaches this Miami final launched and with confidence through the roof, after having eliminated two Top 10 on their way: Tsitsipas and Rublev in quarters and semis. Before, the Pole defeated Kudla, Shapovalov and Raonic. Hurkacz has based his game, above all, relying on his powerful serve, from which he has been able to dominate, and being patient with the rest, showing a great defensive and counterattack version.

Face to face and keys to the final

This final is a unreleased matchWell, Sinner and Hurkacz have never faced each other and that is one more incentive. Despite this, they are two tennis players who know each other well, since they have played up to two tournaments together as a pair in doubles (Melbourne and Dubai). They themselves recognize that they are friends, well. It is a clash that, a priori, is very even and open. They are two players who make good use of their serve to dominate the points, but in addition to attacking, they also know how to defend from the back of the court when appropriate.

Hurkacz spoke of the hit with his backhand it had been key to defeating Rublev, and it may also be key to damaging Sinner. In the duel of setbacks, the Italian seems superior, but beware, the variety of blows from the Pole can mess up the young player from San Cándido. The conditions of the Miami tracks, as we already know, are not particularly fast for a hard track. That is something that, perhaps, may benefit Hurkacz, in that Sinner’s hard blows from the bottom can be more easily countered by the Pole. Completely unexpected ending, but one that promises to be very exciting. We just have to enjoy.