Miami Mayor calls for city to host 2026 FIFA Cup – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI.- The mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, presented the candidacy of this city to be the “great host” of the 2026 soccer World Cup and host the final at the Hard Rock Stadium.

“We are here for a reason. Miami is the best city in the country, even on the continent, to host the World Cup, and we want the final” in our city, Suárez said at a press conference held in support of the candidacy of the known as “Magic City”.

The Miami councilor highlighted the “vibrant” character of the city, its cultural “diversity” and the passion for soccer shown by its population, more than half born outside the country.

“There is no other city that offers the international attraction that Miami offers and such a passion for soccer,” said the councilor, adding that the coastal city has 5 convention centers and 9 sports centers.

Last January, FIFA confirmed the calendar for the selection process of the 2026 World Cup venues in Canada, Mexico and the United States, which provides for virtual meetings with those responsible for the stadiums, face-to-face visits at the end of July and the election in the last quarter of the year.

If Miami is selected, some of the World Cup games will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

According to local media, the organizers of the 2026 World Cup are expected to visit the stadium in the third quarter of the year. The decision on the host cities could be known by the end of 2021.

“Our goal is to show the world what Miami is”, the high level of infrastructure that it offers to the world and, especially, its diversity “that comes together in this sport,” said Christopher Corey, Miami’s liaison for the candidacy. to the 2026 World Cup.

Along with Suárez, at the press conference held outside the mayor’s office, was, in addition to Corey, Jorge Mas, owner of Inter Miami CF.

“In this wonderful city we have a great passion for soccer and a unique diversity as a global city. And soccer is a global sport,” Mas said.

FIFA is expected to choose 16 venues in the US, Mexico and Canada. And Miami, along with Orlando, also from Florida, is among the US cities competing for 10 of these.

The United States has already hosted the 1994 World Cup. Mexico hosted the 1970 and 1986 tournaments, while Canada hosted the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams and the first in three countries.

Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto (Canada), Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey (Mexico), and Atlanta, San Francisco Bay, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York / New Jersey, Orlando, Seattle and Washington (United States) are the 23 candidate cities.