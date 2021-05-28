Miami Jai-Alai casino shooting leaves several injured – NBC Miami (51)

More than 15 shots were heard this Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of the Casino Miami Jai-Alai, on 36th Street and 37th Avenue NW of Miami.

According to images captured by a cell phone, on the outskirts of the gaming center, behind a ban, the scene of what happened is seen.

In the images it is possible to see how one of the vehicles allegedly involved, with the driver’s door open, backs up and collides with a traffic signal, while trying to flee from another hail of gunfire.

The latter, according to the video, come from a moving black vehicle and from the rear window on the right, where the alleged shooter is seen.

Ramón, a casino customer, says: “I knew nothing was going to happen, because no one was falling and I just saw someone injured.”

According to the Miami police, initially in charge of the investigation, the incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Until that moment, at least 3 people were reported wounded by bullets.

“The experience was tense because everyone was fleeing and running like when you don’t know where the shots are going to come from,” says Ramón.

Ramón says that he was inside the casino when the shooting started, that everything happened very quickly, but that it is an isolated event, because situations like this had never occurred in this place.