March 28, 2021

Miami International Mall in Doral was evacuated Sunday after a possible bomb threat.

Doral police and Miami-Dade fire units responded to the mall at 1455 NW 107th Ave., just after 4 p.m.

The video and images sent by a bystander captured an active scene with police patrols, MDFR vehicles and hazardous materials units. Shoppers were also seen walking into the parking lot.

Police have not provided further details.

