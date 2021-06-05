Miami in search of being the headquarters of a “movement” for cryptocurrencies

Miami is holding a megaconference on bitcoin in one more example that this city seeks to position itself as a technological mecca, even fostering a “movement” in favor of virtual currencies by launching its own cryptocurrency.

With 12,000 participants and tickets sold out, Bitcoin2021 exposes since Friday mining services – the mechanism for generating crypto-, and exchange networks, and brings together financiers for the development of virtual currencies and experts in crypto-taxes, among others.

One of the keynote speakers at the two-day conference was Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter and the online payment system Square, who noted that “there is nothing that makes things easier for people around the world” than bitcoin, for the freedom of movement it offers.

“We no longer need the financial institutions we have today,” Dorsey said. “We have one that is prosperous, strong, that is owned by the community and run by the community,” he said, referring to the mechanism that sustains cryptocurrencies, which are not issued by central banks.

In addition to Dorsey, the twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, co-founders of Facebook and references in cryptocurrencies, participate in the event.

“We believe that Bitcoin is gold 2.0,” launched Tyler Winklevoss. “It is much more than gold. When we get to Mars, what will the currency be? The dollar? No. El Bitcóin ”, he ventured.

The twins founded the Gemini app in 2014, where users manage their portfolio of bitcoins and other cryptos.

– The future of remittances –

David Abner, Gemini’s global head of business development, explained to . that virtual currency “is going to revolutionize the remittance market”, crucial in the economy of many third world countries.

For example, you can “transfer money from the United States to Latin America without drastically changing its value or paying expensive fees to do so.”

“It is a much more fluid and transparent process. And faster ”, he added.

In this same vein, Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis promoted the use of bitcoin as a safe commodity in unstable times.

“If you are in Venezuela, where inflation is scandalous and you want to get your wealth out of the country, you can get it through bitcoin,” he exemplified.

– A movement” –

The conference was opened by Mayor Francis Suárez, who has become a celebrity among techies for his intense campaign to turn Miami into a tropical Silicon Valley.

“We have the largest bitcoin conference in the world. I’m sorry, but I’m not so sorry, Los Angeles! ”Suárez joked as he opened the event that used to take place in the Californian city.

On Wednesday Suárez announced the launch of a Miami cryptocurrency ($ MIA), through a startup called CityCoin, which plans to ‘mint’ its second city-wide virtual currency in San Francisco.

“This is not a moment. This is a move, ”the mayor said when opening Bitcoin2021 on Friday.

“I think Miami is the center of the Bitcoin world, there is a lot of emotion and a lot of support from the city,” reflected Abner, from Gemini, in dialogue with ..

Miami announced in February that it would explore cryptocurrency transactions, including paying taxes and salaries for officials.

The absence of state taxes, freedom of movement in the face of the pandemic, the city’s multiculturalism and its proximity to Latin America and Europe have attracted techies from Silicon Valley and New York since late last year.

But there are voices of alarm. The local newspaper The Miami Herald warned in an editorial about the potential risks of this phenomenon.

“Don’t get us wrong. We hope that cryptocurrency (…) will elevate the city to a new prosperity, ”the editors write. “But don’t blame us for being cautious,” they continue. “Because Miami has a history, friends. We have been a paradise for smugglers, the epicenter of the cocaine trade, a mecca for money laundering, ground zero for mortgage fraud. “

With information from .