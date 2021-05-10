Miami Heat wins 124-130 over Boston Celtics

05/09/2021 at 10:21 PM CEST

Miami Heat beat Boston Celtics away by 124-130 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from losing at home with Chicago Bulls 121-99 and after this result they added a streak of four defeats in their last five games, while the visitors won at home against Minnesota Timberwolves 121-112, adding a total of four wins in their last five games. With this result, Miami Heat It has 37 victories in 68 games played, which allows it to establish itself in the Play-off positions. For its part, Boston CelticsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 35 victories in 68 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was dominated by Miami HeatIn fact, he got a 10-0 run and managed to score the maximum points difference (13) at the end of the quarter and ended with 23-36. Then in the second room Miami Heat he distanced himself on the scoreboard and widened the difference to a maximum of 26 points (46-72) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 30-43. After this, the players came to rest with a 53-79 in the electronic.

Over the course of the third quarter Boston Celtics he managed to get close in the light and finished with a partial result of 31-26 (and 84-105 overall). Finally, during the last quarter, the Boston Celtics, the local team also closed the gap again in the light, in fact, they achieved a 12-0 partial during this quarter, although not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result. from 40-25. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 124-130 for the visitors.

During the match, they highlighted Jimmy Butler Y Duncan robinson for their contributions to the team, after getting 26 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds and 22 points, one assist and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Evan fournier Y Jayson tatum, with 30 points, eight assists and three rebounds and 29 points, six assists and five rebounds respectively.

In the next match, both teams will meet again, this time in the Td garden, while the next meeting of Miami Heat will be against Boston Celtics in the Td garden. Follow the NBA schedule in full.