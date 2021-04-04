Miami Heat wins 115-101 over Cleveland Cavaliers

04/04/2021 at 4:51 AM CEST

Miami Heat defeated as a local Cleveland Cavaliers by 115-101 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Golden state warriors 116-109, so after this result they accumulated five victories in a row, while the visitors suffered a defeat at home with Philadelphia 76ers 94-114, so after the game they added a total of six defeats in a row. At this time, Miami Heat It has 26 games won out of 50 played, which would allow it to qualify for the Play-off. For its part, Cleveland Cavaliers it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 17 games won of 49 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of Miami Heat, went on to win by 11 points (25-14) and concluded with a result of 36-27. Later, in the second quarter the locals distanced themselves in the light and raised the difference to a maximum of 15 points (65-50) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 31-27. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 67-54 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter, the visiting team reduced distances in the electronic game until concluding with a partial result of 17-19 and 84-73 in total. Finally, during the last quarter Miami Heat he distanced himself again in the light, reached a difference of 18 points (109-91), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 31-28. After all this, the match ended with a result of 115-101 for the local team players.

Much of the victory of Miami Heat was cemented from 18 points, five assists and 11 rebounds from Bam Adebayo and the 15 points, 11 assists and six rebounds of Jimmy butler. The 26 points, three assists and three rebounds of Collin sexton and the 19 points, three assists and six rebounds of Taurean prince they were not enough for Cleveland Cavaliers won the match.

After taking the victory, the next clash of Miami Heat will be against Memphis Grizzlies in it American Airlines Arena. For his part, the next adversary of Cleveland Cavaliers be San antonio spurs, with which it will be measured in the At & t Center. Check the full NBA schedule.