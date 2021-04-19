Miami Heat wins 109-107 over Brooklyn Nets

04/19/2021 at 12:20 AM CEST

Miami Heat was imposed as a local Brooklyn nets by 109-107 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering an away defeat with Minnesota Timberwolves by 119-111. For their part, the visitors won at home against Charlotte hornets by 130-115. Miami Heat, after the game, it remains out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 29 games won out of 57 played, while Brooklyn nets continues in Play-off positions with 38 games won out of 57 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard and ended with a 32-31. After this, the second quarter again had several movements on the scoreboard until ending with a partial result of 32-29. After this, the players came to rest with a 64-60 in the electronic.

During the third quarter there were also several movements on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 22-24 and an overall result 86-84. Finally, the last quarter again had alternations on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-23, thus ending the match with a final result of 109-107 in favor of the local team.

During the match, they highlighted Bam Adebayo Y Goran dragic for his contributions to the team, after getting 21 points, five assists and 15 rebounds and 18 points, seven assists and eight rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Landry shamet Y Kyrie irving for his actions during the game, with 30 points, three assists and two rebounds and 20 points, nine assists and four rebounds respectively.

The next clash of Miami Heat will be against Houston Rockets in the American Airlines Arena, while the next opponent of Brooklyn nets will be New Orleans Pelicans, with which he will face in the Smoothie King Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.