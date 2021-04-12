Miami Heat win over Portland Trail Blazers 98-107

04/12/2021 at 6:50 AM CEST

Miami Heat got the victory against Portland Trail Blazers away by 98-107 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from beating at home to Detroit Pistons by 118-103. For their part, the visitors also won at home against Los angeles lakers 110-104, completing a four-game winning streak in their last five games. Miami Heat, with this result, he is left with one of the access places to the Play-off with 28 victories in 53 games played, while Portland Trail BlazersAfter the game, he also continues in Play-off positions with 31 games won out of 53 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was led by the Portland Trail Blazers players, they increased the difference to a maximum of 10 points (29-19) to conclude with 31-25. Later, the second quarter had alternations on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 17-31. After this, the players came to rest with a 48-56 on the scoreboard.

In the course of the third quarter, the visiting team managed to distance itself in the light, went on to win by 18 points (68-86) until it ended with a partial result of 23-33 and a 71-89 overall result. Finally, in the last quarter the locals cut distances again in the electronic, reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, although it was not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 27-18. Finally, the clash ended with a score of 98-107 for the visitors.

During the match, the participation of Bam Adebayo Y Jimmy Butler, who got 22 points, two assists and three rebounds and 20 points, five assists and four rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Cj Mccollum Y Norman Powell, with 17 points, four assists and six rebounds and 17 points, two assists and four rebounds respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Portland Trail Blazers you will see the faces with Boston Celtics in the Fashion Center. For its part, the next game of Miami Heat will be against Phoenix suns in the Phx Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.