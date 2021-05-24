MIAMI HEAT VS MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Follow the transmission completely live of the second semifinal game of the Eastern Conference in the Playoffs of the NBA Come in Milwaukee bucks vs Miami Heat at the Fiserv Forum.

The Milwaukee bucks avoided were left out of the Playoffs of the NBA and today they face Miami Heat in the second game of this epic confrontation one of the most anticipated in the league.

Miami Heat for the second year in a row, but this time looking to win the series you both enter the NBA.

The game will be at 7:30 PM Dominican Republic time. It will also be broadcast on ESPN.

Giannis Antetokounmpo this season is averaging 28 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists per game in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler this season is averaging 21 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists per game in the NBA.