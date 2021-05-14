Miami Heat takes the victory against Philadelphia 76ers 106-94

05/14/2021 at 4:54 AM CEST

Miami Heat won at home against Philadelphia 76ers 106-94 on a new NBA day. The locals come from defeating away from home Boston Celtics by 121-129, so after the game they added a total of five wins in a row. For their part, the visitors suffered an away defeat with Indiana Pacers 103-94, completing a three-game losing streak in their last five games. Miami Heat, after the match, they remain in Play-off positions with 39 wins in 70 matches played, while Philadelphia 76ers it also continues in play-off positions with 47 games won out of 70 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter Miami Heat He was the main dominator, in fact, he achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and had a maximum difference of 18 points (38-20) until finishing with a result of 38-22. Later, during the second quarter, the locals managed to distance themselves in the light and came to win by 22 points (53-31) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 22-19. After this, the players came to rest with a 60-41 in the electronic.

Over the course of the third quarter Miami Heat he distanced himself on the scoreboard, increased the difference to a maximum of 24 points (82-58) until he finished with a partial result of 29-26 (and an overall 89-67). Finally, in the last quarter the visiting team managed to get closer on the scoreboard again, in fact, the team achieved a 12-2 partial and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, although it was insufficient to win the match. and the fourth ended with a partial score of 17-27. Finally, the match concluded with a score of 106-94 for the local team players.

During the match, they highlighted Bam Adebayo Y Jimmy Butler for his participation in the game, after getting 18 points, eight assists and 12 rebounds and 21 points, four assists and five rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Tobias Harris Y Shake milton, with 21 points, one assist and four rebounds and 12 points, two assists and four rebounds respectively.

After winning the match, in the next match Miami Heat will play against Milwaukee bucks in the Fiserv Forum. For its part, Philadelphia 76ers you will see the faces with Orlando Magic in the Wells Fargo Center. Check the full NBA schedule.