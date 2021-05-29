Miami Heat surrenders without honor

The East will have a new king, a new representative in the Finals. The Miami Heat command has been short-lived. One season, one playoff tie. Actually one step outside the bubble. It was not his season, it was very difficult to carry on with so little rest, physical and mental. It’s been a tough, ugly course for the Heat. A team that fabled adapted to the conditions of Walt Disney World, one that has since not seemed to match the beasts of the East: Sixers, Nets and these Bucks that this time have grabbed fewer headlines, have made little noise and have gone from less to more adapting their game, hitting keys and growing. They are much better than when these two teams met in the East semi-finals on the bubble. And the Heat are worse. And a 103-120 confirmed it all: 4-0, sweep, revenge, elimination. Some on vacation, with a serious step through the corner of thinking. The other to wait for a rival that except the Celtics’ miracle will be Brooklyn Nets. Two serious title contenders head to head. A premium category tie. Really important.

Victor Oladipo was injured, Tyler Herro has had a disappointing year (and with rumors about his habits), Adebayo has not been as he was supposed to be when push comes to shove, Dragic has had little strength and Jimmy Butler has been a shadow in a course marked by injuries, first, and by a very poor level in this tie against a taller, faster and stronger opponent: better. Throughout. It has not been the year of the Heat, who did not even rescue a victory, that of honor. They went for it, with the Bucks asleep and their best minutes of the series. Ariza triples, Adebayo activity, circulation: they threatened but did not leave. In the first quarter they were 24-15 but finished 26-22. In the second they went through a promising 58-46 but went to rest 64-57. Milwaukee wouldn’t zoom out in the rearview an apprehensive presence, the certainty that a cartwheel bite was coming.

And wine. The third quarter was a slaughter run by Khris Middleton: from 66-57 to 68-72, from there to a 70-81 that already seemed like an abyss, light years away. The Heat ran out of energy. The audience fell, and then left. Circulation ran out, Herro and Nunn tried it on their own, the Bucks dominated the rebound like they were playing against kids and broke the game as soon as they got a little serious. The partial of the second half was 39-63. Throughout the fourth quarter, while the differences weren’t seemingly insurmountable, the Heat never seemed to have a resurrection spirit. Butler showed no desire to extend the series and ended with a sad triple-double (12 + 10 + 10): 4/15 shooting, -18 on the track. The Heat have to reflect. They are not in the elite of the East. They are not far, but right now they are not. After the extension of the agonizing first game, they have conceded three defeats for a -80 total. Demolition Man.

An unbeatable impression remains for the Bucks … marred by DiVincenzo’s injury. A jug of cold water in what was a mountain of good news. Giannis Antetokounmpo went from low to high and signed his first triple-double in the playoffs (20 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists); Middleton rested the first part and was exhibited after (20 + 11 + 3) Jrue Holiday did everything, Lopez, Tucker and Portis put the work in the zones and Forbes took the rifle out again: 22 points, 7/14 in triples. Budenholzer’s were terrifyingly superior and showed that they really are where they only thought they were the last two seasons. And they wait for the Nets, except miracle. Big words.