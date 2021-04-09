Miami Heat prevails 110-104 against Los Angeles Lakers

04/09/2021 at 4:52 AM CEST

Miami Heat managed to win at home against Los angeles lakers by 110-104 on a new NBA day. Locals come from losing home with Memphis Grizzlies by 112-124. For their part, the visitors won away from home against Toronto raptors by 101-110. Miami Heat, after the match, they remain in Play-off positions with 27 matches won out of 52 played, while Los angeles lakers he also manages to stay in play-off positions with 32 victories in 52 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of the Miami Heat players, they reached a difference of 10 points (20-10) to conclude with a 32-27. Then during the second quarter Los angeles lakers managed to overcome the result, in fact, the team got another partial 13-2, which ended with a partial result of 22-29. After this, the rivals reached the break with a 54-56 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter the locals managed to overcome the result, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 and extended the difference to a maximum of eight points (80-72) until it ended with a partial result of 29 -24 and 83-80 overall result. Finally, in the last quarter the players of Miami Heat they distanced themselves in the electronic one, they had a maximum difference of 10 points (104-94) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 27-24. After all this, the match ended with a score of 110-104 in favor of the locals.

During the match, Miami Heat took the victory thanks to 28 points, five assists and seven rebounds from Jimmy Butler and the 18 points, two assists and four rebounds of Victor oladipo. The 28 points, an assist and four rebounds of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the 15 points, three assists and 12 rebounds of Andre Drummond they were not enough for Los angeles lakers could win the game.

After winning this match, the next clash of Miami Heat will be against Portland Trail Blazers in the Fashion Center. For its part, Los angeles lakers will seek victory against Brooklyn nets in the Barclays Center. Check the full NBA schedule.