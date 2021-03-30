Miami Heat has Bradley Beal on their radar

03/30/2021

With the arrival of Victor Oladipo, the Miami Heat don’t want to stop a team that can compete in the postseason and also build a team that can fight for the title next season.

For that, they already have a player in mind who may be the one who will lead them to be the team that can overcome the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference.

This player is Bradley Beal. The Washington Wizards player appears to be very upset with the team’s present. The Wizards are 16-28 and are in thirteenth place in the East and it all starts to indicate that Beal will ask for a trade at the end of the season. Still, the 27-year-old has a contract with the capital team until next season and that franchise would like to be able to get something for him before he becomes a free agent.

Right now, Miami is in playoff spots to enter the postseason. To get Beal, the Heat would be willing to send Tyler herro or Duncan Robinson, especially if the latter can be signed to a new contract.

THERE ARE OTHERS INTERESTED

In addition to Miami, it should be mentioned that the New York Knicks, Celtics and the Pelicans would be looking for the services of the stellar guard of the Washington Wizards.

But in the case of Miami, Pat Riley still has a chip to move if he makes this deal.

In various reports, it has been said that there is a possibility that he will see Beal staying. But the team present now with the departure of John wall and the arrival of Russell westbrook it has not improved. Beal wants to win and sees those options minimized by staying on this team.