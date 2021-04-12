Miami Heat extends consecutive wins to six – Telemundo Miami (51)

SPORTS WRITING.- Center Bam Adebayo and forward Jimmy Butler were once again the perfect combination in the interior and exterior game of the Miami Heat, who beat the Portland Trail Blazers 98-107 at home.

Adebayo contributed 22 points and Butler reached 20 in the sixth victory achieved by the Miami team in the last seven games and that against the Trail Blazers they had up to 20 points ahead in the fourth period.

Guard CJ McCollum and forward Norman Powell each finished with 17 points as leaders for the Trail Blazers, who suffered 17 turnovers.

Point guard Damian Lillard did not have his best scoring inspiration and finished with just 12 points after scoring just three baskets that were triples.

The Heat were left without guard Victor Oladipo, acquired by the Miami team on March 25 in a trade with the Houston Rockets, who was injured Thursday in the last quarter of Miami’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Point guard Kendrick Nunn started in Oladipo’s place. Nunn, who did not play in six straight games after injuring his right ankle at the start of the March 26 game against Charlotte Hornets, finished with 15 points.

The Trail Blazers had Bosnian center Jusuf Nurkic starting, but he contributed just six points with nine rebounds.

While the Swiss center Enes Kanter, who the night before had started, and established the best franchise record with 30 rebounds, left 20 minutes in reserve and was perfect (5-5) in the field goals with 10 points and eight rebounds.