Miami Heat defeats San Antonio Spurs 116-111

04/29/2021 at 05:20 CEST

Miami Heat took the victory at home against San antonio spurs by 116-111 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Miami Heat players lost at home against Chicago Bulls by 102-110. For their part, the San Antonio Spurs defeated at home to Washington Wizards by 143-146. After the game, Miami Heat is tied to games won with the Play-off positions with 33 games won out of 63 disputed, while San antonio spurs it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 31 games won of 61 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter Miami Heat He was the main protagonist, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 12-2 and had a maximum difference of 14 points (27-13) until finishing with a result of 31-20. Later, the second quarter had alternations on the scoreboard until it concluded with a partial result of 24-34. After this, the players came to rest with a 55-54 in the light.

The third quarter was again characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard, until in the end the local team ended up distancing itself and ended with a 27-20 partial result and an 82-74 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the visitors also reduced distances, although it was not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 34-37, thus ending the match with a final result of 116-111 in favor. from Miami Heat.

In addition the players of Miami Heat that stood out the most during the confrontation were Jimmy Butler Y Bam Adebayo, who had 29 points, six assists and eight rebounds and 21 points, two assists and 11 rebounds respectively. For its part, the visiting team stood out Dejounte murray Y Demar Derozan for his actions in the game, with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and 20 points, eight assists and four rebounds respectively.

The next clash of Miami Heat will be against Cleveland Cavaliers in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, while the next game of San antonio spurs will be against Boston Celtics in the Td garden. Check the full NBA schedule.