Miami Heat defeats New York Knicks 88-98

Mar 30, 2021 at 4:23 AM CEST

Miami Heat won New York Knicks away 88-98 on a new NBA day. The locals come from defeating away from home to Milwaukee bucks by 96-102. For their part, visitors lost at home with Charlotte hornets by 110-105. After the game, Miami Heat remains tied to games won with Play-off spots with 23 games won out of 47 played, while New York KnicksAfter the game, he continues in Play-off positions with 24 games won out of 47 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter had the visiting team as the protagonist and dominator, reached a difference of six points (0-6) and concluded with a result of 16-21. Later, in the second quarter, the local team’s players managed to overcome the result, in fact, they achieved a 16-0 partial during this quarter and came to win by nine points (43-34) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 27-15. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 43-36 in the light.

During the third quarter the New York Knicks players managed to overcome the result, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 and achieved the maximum difference (11 points) at the end of the quarter until it ended with a partial result of 21 -39 and 64-75 in total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the locals managed to get closer again on the electronic, although it was not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 24-23. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 88-98 in favor of Miami Heat.

During the match they highlighted Bam Adebayo and Jimmy butler for his participation in the game, after getting 20 points, four assists and 17 rebounds and 27 points, six assists and five rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Julius Randle and Derrick Rose, with 22 points, three assists and eight rebounds and 16 points, two assists and two rebounds respectively.

The next meeting of New York Knicks will be against Minnesota Timberwolves in it Target Center. For its part, the next game of Miami Heat will be against Indiana Pacers in it Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Follow the NBA schedule in full.