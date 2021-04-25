Miami Heat defeats Chicago Bulls (106-101)

04/25/2021 at 4:50 AM CEST

Miami Heat beat home Chicago Bulls 106-101 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Miami Heat players suffered an away loss against Atlanta Hawks by 118-103. For their part, the Chicago Bulls defeated at home Charlotte hornets by 108-91. After the game, Miami Heat remains tied to games won with the Play-off positions with 32 games won out of 61 played, while Chicago Bulls it would be left out of the Play-offs with 25 victories in 60 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter the Miami Heat players were the main protagonists, they achieved the maximum difference (15 points) at the end of the quarter to finish with 33-18. After this, in the second quarter the players of Miami Heat they managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they got a 13-2 run and went on to win by 24 points (59-35) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 28-23. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 61-41 points before the break.

In the course of the third quarter, the visiting team managed to get closer to the light until concluding with a partial result of 19-22 (80-63). Finally, during the last quarter he also reduced distances Chicago BullsIn fact, he achieved a 12-2 partial in this quarter, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a 26-38 partial result. After all this, the players closed the electronic match with a result of 106-101 for the locals.

The victory of Miami Heat was built on 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds from Bam Adebayo and the 23 points and six rebounds of Duncan robinson. The 26 points, six assists and 14 rebounds of Nikola Vucevic and the 31 points, five assists and five rebounds of Coby white they were not enough for Chicago Bulls won the match.

In the next game of Chicago Bulls your rival will be again Miami Heat in the American Airlines Arena. For its part, the next rival of Miami Heat will be Chicago Bulls, with which it will be measured in the American Airlines Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.