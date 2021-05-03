Miami Heat defeats Charlotte Hornets (111-121)

05/03/2021 at 4:53 AM CEST

Miami Heat got the victory against Charlotte hornets away from home by 111-121 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Detroit Pistons by 107-94. For their part, the visitors also won away from home against Cleveland Cavaliers by 107-124, so after this result they completed a streak of four consecutive victories. For the moment Miami Heat would be left out of the play-off positions with 35 wins in 65 games played, while Charlotte hornetsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 31 games won out of 64 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were several changes of leader in the marker until concluding with a 32-35. After this, during the second quarter the players of the visiting team increased their difference, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 and had a maximum difference of 12 points (53-65) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 26-30. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 58-65 points before the break.

In the third quarter the visitors managed to distance themselves again in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 13-2 and marked the maximum difference (20 points) at the end of the quarter and concluded with a partial result of 22- 35 and a total of 80-100. Finally, in the course of the last quarter, local players reduced differences, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 17-2, although it was not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 31 -twenty-one. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 111-121 in favor of Miami Heat.

The victory of Miami Heat was built on 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds from Bam Adebayo and the 18 points, eight assists and eight rebounds of Jimmy butler. The 21 points and six rebounds of Pj Washington and the 12 points, two assists and nine rebounds of Jalen Mcdaniels they were not enough for Charlotte hornets could win the game.

After taking the victory, in the next match Miami Heat will play against Dallas mavericks in the American Airlines Arena. For its part, the next game of Charlotte hornets will be against Detroit Pistons in the Little Caesars Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.