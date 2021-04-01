Miami Heat clinches victory over Indiana Pacers 87-92

04/01/2021 at 3:52 AM CEST

Miami Heat managed to win Indiana Pacers away from home 87-92 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering an away defeat with Washington Wizards by 132-124 and after the match they added a streak of three losses in their last five games, while the visitors won away from home against New York Knicks 88-98, completing a three-game winning streak in the last five games. For now Miami Heat it would be left out of the play-off positions with 24 games won out of 48 played. For its part, Indiana PacersAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 21 games won out of 46 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had both contestants as protagonists, with movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a partial of 11-2 during the quarter and ended with a 28-23. Later, in the second quarter, the visitors cut distances, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 13-1 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 17-20. After this, the players reached the break with a 45-43 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter the home team maintained their difference in the electronic game until they finished with a partial result of 22-22 (and 67-65 overall). Finally, the last quarter again had alternations on the scoreboard and the fourth ended with a partial result of 20-27. After all this, the clash ended with a final score of 87-92 for the visiting team’s players.

The victory of Miami Heat was built on 20 points, four assists and eight rebounds from Duncan robinson and the 16 points, seven assists and eight rebounds of Bam Adebayo. The nine points, three assists and 14 rebounds of Domantas Sabonis and the 15 points and six rebounds of Myles turner they were not enough for Indiana Pacers could win the game.

In the next NBA game, Indiana Pacers will play against Charlotte hornets in it Bankers Life Fieldhousewhile the next rival of Miami Heat be Golden state warriors, with which it will be measured in the American Airlines Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.