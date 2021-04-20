Miami Heat clinches 113-91 win over Houston Rockets

04/20/2021 at 4:53 AM CEST

Miami Heat won at home to Houston Rockets 113-91 on a new NBA day. Previously, Miami Heat players achieved victory at home against Brooklyn nets by 109-107 and after this game they add a total of three victories in the last five games. For their part, the Houston Rockets also won away from home to Orlando Magic by 110-114. Miami Heat, after the game, they are currently out of the Play-off positions with 30 victories in 58 games played, while Houston Rockets it would be left out of the Play-offs with 15 games won out of 58 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the Miami Heat players, in fact, they got a partial 11-2 and came to win by 12 points (26-14) and ended with a 30-28. After this, during the second quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard until concluding with a partial result of 24-27. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 54-55 on the scoreboard.

The third quarter was again characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard, until in the end the local team ended up distancing itself and ended with a partial result 35-19 (89-74). Finally, during the last quarter Miami Heat he distanced himself in the light, in fact, he got a partial in this quarter of 14-0 and reached a difference of 29 points (111-82) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 24-17. Finally, the match concluded with a final result of 113-91 for the locals.

During the match they highlighted Kendrick nunn Y Goran dragic for their participation in the game, after getting 30 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and 19 points, five assists and six rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Christian wood Y Kevin Porter, with 18 points and seven rebounds and 18 points, three assists and two rebounds respectively.

After taking the victory, the next clash of Miami Heat will be against San antonio spurs in the At & t Center, while the next meeting of Houston Rockets will be against Utah Jazz in the Toyota Center. Check the full NBA schedule.