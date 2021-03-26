Miami graffiti artist creates mural with the slogan “Homeland and Life” – Telemundo Miami (51)

In Miami, a mural is in the heart of Wynwood, in the style of the graffiti artists censored in Cuba, made by Miami artist Jel Martínez, with Cuban roots. “The reason I made the mural is because of the movement that is happening in Cuba,” he says. “When you paint this in Cuba they erase it,” he adds.

And meanwhile, the song “Patria y Vida” continues to generate reactions, currently with more than 3 million views on YouTube. The most recent reaction is that of the audiovisual produced by the Cuban regime with the participation of children.

It is the second material in just over a month that the Castro government has published trying to discredit the international repercussion of Patria y Vida, a motivating phrase that currently inspires the rebellion in Cuba.

Maykel Obsorbo, one of the interpreters of Patria y Vida, has been arrested, beaten and charged with contempt, but he assures that he will not surrender. And it is that international support continues.

The government is now releasing archival videos, which allegedly attribute to Fidel Castro the phrase that now causes repression and censorship on the island.

“That more than as a dictatorship to make their phrase, people analyze then that is the motto that 90% of ordinary Cubans are using,” says Osorbo.