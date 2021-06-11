Miami exhibition highlights connection with nature in times of pandemic – Telemundo Miami (51)

The global confinement experienced by the pandemic has restored us to a renewed relationship of gratitude with nature. This is demonstrated by the exhibition “Natural Transcendence”, in which seven creators from a gallery in Miami Beach convince us that nature is not just a place outside the city.

The exhibition, which opens on June 16 in the Oolite Arts room, presents works by artists who invite reflection and provide new perspectives on the relationship we maintain with natural elements such as parks, water and even a backyard of a house or a simple walk.

For the curator of the exhibition – the filmmaker and video artist of Hispanic origin Rhonda Mitrani- “our relationship with nature changed during the pandemic. It caused us to have a new appreciation of the natural world that surrounds us.”

The situation of “being forced to stay at home and not go out or socialize or go to public places, made simply walking outside and looking at the trees or the sea gave us peace and a renewed appreciation for the natural world,” Mitrani said.

Personal photograph on loan showing the work “Where Water and Rock Collide” (2004) by Wendy Wischer, which is part of the exhibition in the Oolite Arts room that will be inaugurated in Miami Beach.

The seven selected creators – Adler Guerrier, Megan McLarney, Colleen Plumb, Anastasia Samoylova, Jennifer Steinkamp, ​​Wendy Wischer and Antonia Wright – confirm that art is an essential way of understanding, exploring and looking at nature.

All these artists “capture intimate moments” in communion with nature, even if it is in a place as humble as the garden itself or the patio of their house.

The Haitian artist Adler Guerrier, based in Miami, portrays in his works the “contemplation of his patio with his plants”, he invites us to walk through his patio during the confinement and look at life in a poetic way.

Photograph provided by The Margulies Collection showing the work “Dervish 2” (2004) by Jennifer Steinkamp, ​​which is part of the exhibition “Natural Transcendence”.

Or the cyanotype frames (photographic procedure) by Antonia Wright, who “integrates and combines her body and that of a palm tree, forming a union between the human body and nature,” Mitrani pointed out.

Wright’s stills have been turned into huge vinyls hung on showroom windows that overlook Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.

It is an exhibition with few artists, Mitrani continues, but “they all shine with their narrative and their aesthetics.”

The work “Dolphins in Venice” (2021) by Anastasia Samoylova is part of the exhibition “Natural Transcendence” that opens on June 16 at the Oolite Arts room in Miami Beach.

Asked if she believes that the health and economic crisis created by COVID-19 could change the relationship between nature and human beings, the curator of the exhibition said she hopes that it serves to see “the crisis of climate change with new eyes. “.

“Perhaps we could consider the fragility of nature after the pandemic, as nature embraced us during a period of confinement,” he stressed.

Matriani insisted on the importance that this renewed relationship with nature “resonate with us” and that we be able to join forces to combat climate change, in favor of our natural environment that is deteriorating in a slow boil “.