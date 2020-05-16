Miami Democrats demand to investigate David Rivera’s advice to PDVSA in Venezuela

Miami Democrats on Friday called for an investigation in Congress into Rivera’s advisory work for Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA.

BY ALEX DAUGHERTY AND MICHAEL WILNER / El Nuevo Herald

David Rivera last held an elected office in 2013, but the former lawmaker’s businesses continue to give Republicans headaches in Miami.

Miami Democrats on Friday called for an investigation in Congress into Rivera’s advisory work for Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, which It came to light this week when the company’s US subsidiary sued it. for breach of contract. Rivera, who was a federal representative for South Florida for a period, told the Miami Herald on Wednesday that the State Department and the National Security Council were aware of his work and claimed that the agreement was actually a plan to help to the opponents of the Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro.

Rivera, a harsh critic of the socialist regimes of Cuba and Venezuela while he was representative, was paid $ 15 million as a down payment on a three-month contract and $ 50 million through his consulting firm, Interamerican Consulting Inc., according to the lawsuit. filed Wednesday in federal court New York. The lawsuit alleges that Rivera was hired to improve PDVSA’s reputation in the United States amid the economic collapse in Venezuela.

The government of President Donald Trump has denounced Maduro, and in early 2019, he recognized the opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, as the country’s legitimate leader. Maduro remains in power after Guaidó was unable to convince senior Maduro officials to withdraw his support.

Democrats said the amount of money Rivera was paid and his past ties to high-ranking Miami Republicans, such as Senator Marco Rubio, should cause Congress to investigate the situation.

“If I were Marco Rubio, I would request an investigation immediately,” said Democratic state representative Javier Fernández. “I think it is absolutely essential, given the size of the consulting contract. That amount of money for a short-term contract is staggering and warrants an investigation. ”

Rubio, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, said earlier this week that he learned of Rivera’s advisory work when The New York Times reported it on Wednesday.

“If the events are as reported, it would be deeply disappointing news,” Rubio told reporters on Capitol Hill.

A senior Trump administration official told the Miami Herald that it was completely untrue that the National Security Council or the State Department were aware of Rivera’s activities.

“We are not aware of any of the former representative’s commercial dealings with the illegitimate and tyrannical regime of Nicolás Maduro or his allies,” said the official.

In a text message to the Miami Herald on Friday, Rivera did not address the call for an investigation, saying he did his work on behalf of a subsidiary of Citgo, a US-based company that is owned by PDVSA.

“The contract was for PDV USA, a Delaware corporation based in New York and physical operations in Texas,” Rivera texted.

Rivera, who spent years in the Florida State House before winning his only term in the Federal House, has strong ties to politicians in South Florida. In 2017, Rivera introduced Kellyanne Conway, a Republican pollster who is now an adviser to the President, at the Miami-Dade Republican Party fundraising dinner and bragged about their 30-year friendship.

Miami Commissioners Joe Carollo and Alex Díaz de la Portilla were smiling in a photo like Rivera taken in November, when Díaz de la Portilla won his election to the municipal commission. Both Diaz de la Portilla and Carollo have criticized opponents in recent years for alleged ties to Maduro, and Carollo once convinced Miami commissioners to denounce the owners of Globovisión, a television network that now has close ties to Maduro. .

According to the Nuevo Herald, Rivera was also seen in Washington in 2017 with Raúl Gorrín, from Globovisión, who was pressuring the Trump government on the future of Venezuela and to seek a way out for Maduro.

In 2018, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Miami filed a corruption case against PDVSA officials and businessmen, including Gorrín, accusing them of stealing billions of dollars from the oil company and transferring the money to Europe and South Florida, where they bought luxurious households.

Following the news of Rivera’s advisory work for PDVSA, Miami-Dade mayoral candidate and county commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo, a Republican whose father participated in the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in 1961, announced that would return a $ 1,000 contribution from Rivera’s company. “I have constantly condemned any activity that helps the Maduro dictatorship,” Bovo tweeted.

For his part, Miami Republican Representative Mario Díaz-Balart, another outspoken critic of Maduro who was a key player in the Trump administration’s decision to push back parts of Barack Obama’s policy towards Cuba, said he was unaware of the Rivera’s work.

“Lawmaker Díaz-Balart has had no contact with David Rivera in years and was unaware of his work for PDVSA,” Diaz-Balart’s chief dispatch César González said in an email. “No one who cares about the cause of freedom should work for PDVSA with Maduro, and that includes David Rivera. The idea that the PDVSA of Maduro or David Rivera could influence the Trump administration’s policy on Venezuela is laughable. “

Frank Mora, a former assistant undersecretary of defense for the Americas during the Obama administration, said Rubio himself should lead an investigation into Rivera at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Rubio, a former close friend of Rivera’s who bought a home with him in Tallahassee when they were both in the state Legislature, now leads the senatorial subcommittee in charge of Latin American affairs.

“He always talks about how much he cares about Venezuelans,” said Mora. “I think it should be in the lead, somewhat bipartisan, with [senador demócrata Bob] Menendez and others on how the money was used. You should not stray from this issue. You must mobilize your commission to do a serious investigation. ”

Democrats, in a conference call with the press on Friday, also said Rivera’s work is part of a broader hypocrisy by the Republican Party on politics toward Venezuela and Cuba. They noted that Republicans were quick to denounce all Democrats when a handful of legislators from that party said that Guaidó’s recognition as the legitimate leader of Venezuela was a “coup,” but remained silent about Trump’s policies that negatively affect the Venezuelans in the United States, such as not expanding Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to include Venezuelans. TPS allows beneficiaries from a designated country to live and work in the United States for a defined period.

“At the same time that Republican leaders are trying to make it seem like their ideology and party is the only one fighting for democracy, we have very egregious and direct examples of hypocrisy and we don’t see any outrage on the Republican side,” said the state senator. José Javier Rodríguez, Democrat for Miami. “Where’s the outrage?”

Rodríguez and Mora also noted that the Trump administration continues to deport Cubans and Venezuelans, despite strong objections from Democrats and Republicans in South Florida, where the country’s largest Cuban and Venezuelan communities are.

The Trump campaign has spent years courting Cuban and Venezuelan voters in Miami-Dade as part of a strategy to win Florida in 2020.

Juan González, who worked with likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Latin American politics when he was vice president, said Biden is the best option to bring change that fosters democracy in the region and at the same time help Cubans and Venezuelans who have made Miami their home.

“He has made 16 trips to Latin America and has made a personal commitment to these issues,” González said of Biden. “As president, he is going to put the interests of the Cuban people before his agenda.”

Rodríguez said Rivera’s activities have given Florida Democrats a new talking point during the 2020 campaign.

“Absolutely, the Democrats are going to talk about this.”

David Smiley, a reporter for the Miami Herald, and Antonio María Delgado, a reporter for the Nuevo Herald, contributed to this report.