Miami-Dade police lieutenant charged with sexual assault – Telemundo Miami (51)

His face was known to the South Florida television audience. Since 1996, Lt. John Jenkins worked for the Miami Dade Police Department and used to appear in the media to offer details about arrests and investigations, such as the one he now stars in.

Jenkis recently appeared in court, charged with sexual assault. The incident would have occurred last month, in Palm Beach County, during an event with members of the police union.

According to the alleged victim, the lieutenant accompanied her to her room and when she opened the door, he also entered, pushed her against the wall and began to forcibly kiss her.

The report details that the woman, who was also participating in the event, was able to take out her phone and ask for help via text message. He even called his boss and left the line open for him to hear what was happening.

The now-accused, 50-year-old, surrendered to the authorities last Friday. Images from a surveillance camera at the hotel and DNA tests are part of the evidence. As soon as he learned of the allegations, the Miami Dade Police Director ordered that Jenkins be relieved of his duties as a lieutenant.

I am disappointed, he said in a statement, it is a serious matter and I know that a full investigation will be carried out. Today also issued a statement the organization that convened the event and of which

Jenkins was vice president until he resigned last week. We are shocked and deeply saddened, said the Police Benevolent Association.

“We take these charges very seriously and are cooperating fully with this investigation.”