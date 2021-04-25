Miami-Dade police investigate shooting in which a 3-year-old boy died – Telemundo Miami (51)

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting in Golden Glades that left a three-year-old boy dead and an adult woman injured, according to the police report.

According to investigators, this Saturday night, after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 26 Northeast Miami on 158th Street and discovered that a small child suffered an apparent gunshot wound. . Officers quickly placed the boy in a police vehicle and took him to hospital, where he succumbed to his serious injuries, police reported.

When other officers arrived, they discovered a second victim who had also been shot. The Miami-Dade Fire Department transported the 21-year-old to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were attending a child’s birthday party at the residence. The subject fled in an unknown direction and remains at large, while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Stop Crime Hotline at (305)471-TIPS (8477).