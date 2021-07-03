Miami-Dade Mayor Signs State of Local Emergency for Elsa

The mayor of Miami-Dade County, Florida, Daniella Levine Cava, announced this Saturday the signing of a local state of emergency in preparation for the hurricane -still category 1- Elsa.

“This will ensure that we mobilize all the necessary resources so that the county is ready for any possible impact,” he said through his official Twitter account.

Elsa’s arrival is a challenge for the county and emergency crews working in the city of Surfside, following the collapse of the 12-story building at the Champlain Towers South condominium.

I just signed a local state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Elsa – this will ensure we mobilize all necessary resources so the County is ready for any possible impacts. Take action to prepare at home. Learn more: https://t.co/pGuo5P7pKJ pic.twitter.com/JyqMydSSmX – Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) July 3, 2021

Earlier this Saturday it was learned that the Monroe County Emergency Management Center activated its Incident Management Team due to the possibility that “the impacts of Hurricane Elsa will reach the Florida Keys on Monday and Tuesday.”

In Broward County, Miami-Dade’s neighbor, its mayor Steve Geller said he was closely monitoring Elsa’s progress, and his emergency teams are alert to any eventuality that may arise due to the effects of the tropical storm.

Elsa, which had become a hurricane on Friday, degraded to a strong tropical storm this Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center with winds of up to 70 miles per hour.