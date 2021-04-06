Miami-Dade lifts curfew after year of restrictions

The Mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, announced this Monday that as of April 12, the curfew will be lifted at midnight in the county that imposed restrictions from 12 p.m. to 6 a.m. in 34 municipalities. .

The measure contemplated the transit of people under the prohibition of attention to the public in commercial premises, except in essential ones, such as pharmacies or medical centers.

Levine Cava assured at a press conference that “considering all the information available about the virus,” his administration concluded that it was time to implement new recommendations for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, which do not include a touch of remains.

Weeks ago, the president it had announced that it would lift the measure when the contagion rate in the county was below 5 percent. Although that point has not been reached, the measure has already been announced.

The new guidance announced Monday replaces in its entirety the COVID-19 “new normal” protocol imposed last year by Levine Cava’s predecessor, Carlos Gimenez.

The new recommendations point to the need to wear a mask, maintain social distance, use alcohol gel or wash your hands frequently and isolate yourself if you have any symptoms of Coronavirus. These measures are only advice and not mandatory rules that carry fines if they are not complied with.

The business community has put a lot of pressure on the mayor’s office to end the curfew, which they considered unnecessary and damaging to the economy. Other local leaders agreed with the merchants.

For his part, Dr. Peter Paige, announced that it would not be unusual to see an increase in the percentage of infections, after the spring break that was especially convulsed in Miami Beach.

The increase, it is expected, is in the population between 18 and 24 years old, which has been the one that has presented the most infections in recent weeks. At least 355,000 Miami-Dade residents have received one dose of the COVID 19 vaccine in the county, and 458,000 already have a full immunization.