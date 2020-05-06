15 minutes. Excluded from the Florida reopening because the focus of COVID-19 is still burning, Miami-Dade County is doubly impacted by the pandemic.

All aid to the low-income population and small businesses is falling short.

Miami-Dade County has nearly 70% Latinos.

This Tuesday in Miami-Dade, 13,085 cases and 407 deaths were confirmed by COVID-19, ranking that county as the hardest hit by the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in a state that totals 37,439 cases and 1,471 deaths since 1 March, according to the state Department of Health.

Of the 540 new cases registered in the last 24 hours in Florida, 129 correspond to Miami-Dade, as well as 29 of the 72 deaths.

The same pattern is seen in applications for unemployment benefits or aid to weather the storm of COVID-19.

“The economic recovery is going to be much slower in South Florida than in the rest of the state,” said Mexican economist Héctor Sandoval, from the Office of Economic and Business Research (BEBR) at the University of Florida (UF). .

Other counties without reopening

Like Miami-Dade, Broward counties, with 5,357 cases and 215 deaths, and Palm Beach counties, with 3,329 and 205, did not enter phase one of the Florida reopening.

Although the Florida reopening order went into effect on April 1, in some counties and cities in the southeastern state, local authorities began taking those measures up to ten days earlier, meaning up to six weeks in a row of closing.

The small business rebellion

“We are starving,” said a barber in the town of Miramar, Broward, on Tuesday, who lit the wick of the rebellion by opening his business without authorization.

Hairdressers and barbershops are expressly prohibited from opening in phase one of the statewide plan to return to normal.

Barber Daniel Liriano said he had no choice but to open because he has a family to feed.

He stressed that it will not “harm” anyone, as he took all precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

This Sunday, participants in a demonstration in downtown Miami calling for an end to the “tyranny” of confinement and the closing of businesses expressed themselves in similar terms.

The need grows

Honduran Marcia G., who works as a house cleaner, told EFE that despite the risk of getting infected, she decided to leave home to earn a living, because she has no money, “only debts.”

In Miami, which is next to Hialeah the county city most punished by the unemployment generated by the COVID-19, this Tuesday hundreds of motorists lined up with their vehicles from dawn at the different points where food is distributed free of charge, as in daily for weeks.

Media such as the NBC6 channel report every day in the early morning of the places and times of deliveries.

Aid program

The registration period for the assistance program for micro companies, which granted aid of US $ 10,000, ended on May 8, the same as the emergency loan for small companies in the amount of US $ 5,000 to 20,000, but the registry had to be closed when it had only been open for an hour.

A message on the municipal website warned on Tuesday that “applications for this program are not accepted, since all available funds are allocated.”

In Hialeah, a city in the western part of the county with a majority Cuban population, the municipal website posted the same poster a few hours after registration for an assistance program to pay rent and public services.

According to a WalletHub study of the states where unemployment rose the most due to the coronavirus, Florida was number one last week, although if you take into account the entire period of the crisis it falls to fifth place and is Georgia the one who heads the ranking.