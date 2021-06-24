Miami-Dade Director of Emergency Management: Everyone who is alive is out of the building

June 24, 2021 June 24, 2021

0

Frank Rollason, Miami-Dade Emergency Management Director, informed the Miami Herald this Thursday morning that The emergency workers believe that they have already rescued all the survivors from inside the tower because since 8 in the morning the rescue dogs were no longer detecting any more survivors

“Everyone who is alive is outside the building,” he said.

According to official Champlain Towers South records, It was built in 1981 and has 136 homes, tIt has ocean views and is located in front of the beach.

0