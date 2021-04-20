Miami-Dade Becomes First County Government to Join Cities of Service

April 20, 2021

The mayor of Miami-Dade, Florida, Daniella Levine Vaca, announced Tuesday that said county is the 281st member and “the first government to join” the Cities of Service.

“Cities of Service works with mayors across the United States to build stronger communities by changing the way government and citizens work together,” Levine said through his Twitter account.

In this sense, he indicated that this association “is only the last step to build an even more collaborative and innovative government that provides residents. As we close Civic Week. I am committed to building on this week’s great momentum in the months and years to come. “

