Miami-Dade County will close the beaches and cancel events of more than 50 people over the Independence Day weekend.

In a statement sent on Friday night, the mayor, Carlos Giménez, announced that on Saturday he will issue an emergency order that will close the beaches and parks of the county from July 3 to 7.

« As we continue to see more positive COVID-19 results among young adults and increases in hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent way to stop this recent increase is to crack down on recreational activities that put our community in generally at higher risk, ”the statement said.

The State Department of Health recorded the highest numbers of new cases of COVID-19 on Friday at the state and county levels.

The order will also ban gatherings of more than 50 people, including parades, across the County « for any reason » from July 3-7. In those situations, masks and social distancing are required and five groups of no more than 10 people will be allowed.

From that Saturday to Tuesday, all parks and beaches will be closed to the public in all cities and unincorporated areas of the County. « Fireworks must be viewed from the home or from a parked vehicle, » the statement said.

The mayor warned that the closure could be extended « if conditions do not improve and people do not follow the rules of the ‘New Normal’, which require the use of masks always inside commercial establishments and outdoors when social distancing is not possible at least 6 feet ”.

The beaches reopened to the public on June 10, after months of closure to curb the spread of the virus. The parks reopened even earlier, in late April. At the time, the mayor cited encouraging figures for the number of hospitalizations in the county. But those figures have broken records for more than three days in a row, and the mayor’s tone regarding the situation has changed.

To combat the growing numbers, Giménez announced Thursday that it would send education teams from this weekend to inform people about the dangers of the virus in the most affected areas. Miami Mayor Francis Suárez signed an order forcing the wearing of masks in public, which fines people who do not comply.

Giménez reiterated in the statement that the county police are enforcing the measures and closing businesses that violate them.

Violators of emergency orders face a second-degree criminal fine of up to $ 500 and 180 days in jail.

« After all the success we’ve had in reducing the COVID-19 curve, we can’t back down and overload our hospitals, putting our doctors and nurses at greater risk with more cases in the emergency room, » the statement said.

« This new order will be directed at those who are most irresponsible and jeopardize the health of our community and our economic recovery, » he concludes.

