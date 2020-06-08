The wait ended for many of the businesses considered nonessential in Broward and Miami Dade counties, which had to close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. This Monday, June 8, reopening their cinemas, theaters, concert halls, bowling alleys, massage studios and gyms, and even summer camps, among other businesses considered non-essential.

In order to reopen, each business must follow a guideline with county recommendations, based on the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Teresa López, Live Strong Gym trainer, what measures are being taken in her workplace? “We are going to have only one client per hour. At the same time you enter you do your training, when you finish, all the equipment is disinfected and another client enters. ”

For each business there are specific safety and hygiene measures that seek to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

In Miami-Dade and Broward they will also reopen summer camps, implementing certain restrictions, similar to those that were applied to parks and restaurants. This could be a test prior to the possible reopening of schools in August.

“Of course, this has to follow the safety and health protocols established by federal health entities,” said Alberto Carvalho, Superintendent of Miami-Dade Public Schools, who spoke with Telemundo 51 about it.

“I think that my grandchildren may eventually attend but with the care of the case and social distancing,” says Rolando Pérez, a grandfather consulted by Telemundo 51.

County cities such as Doral and Hialeah have implemented their own security measures to ensure control of the coronavirus pandemic in this new stage of reopening.